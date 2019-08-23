CHRISTIANSBURG — The parents of two Virginia Tech students slain almost a decade ago pleaded Friday for anyone with information to come forward.
"After 10 years, it's time," said Dr. Keith Metzler, the father of David Lee Metzler, who was killed with his girlfriend Heidi Lynn Childs on Aug. 26, 2009.
The to find the killer is getting a new start, authorities announced Friday.
For nearly a decade, a task force led by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has searched for the person or persons who shot the two Virginia Tech sophomores to death in the parking lot of the Caldwell Fields recreation area in the Jefferson National Forest. Investigators announced in 2012 that they had found DNA evidence. But no culprit has been located.
Now a revamped task force led by the Virginia State Police and including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with an array of other agencies including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, will re-launch the investigation, officers said at a Friday news conference at the sheriff’s office headquarters in Christiansburg.
State police said investigators will start at the beginning, re-examining all the evidence collected so far and hoping that new perspectives and new technology will bring arrests.
Metzler, 19, of Lynchburg, and Childs, 18, of Forest, were killed on Aug. 26, 2009, during a date to the recreation area, which is a popular hangout spot for Tech students. It is located in Montgomery County about 16 miles from campus. Sweethearts since meeting in a church youth group during high school, the two had taken their guitars to Caldwell Fields. They did not plan to stay out late because Childs had homework, relatives said a decade ago.
A man walking his dog found their bodies the next morning.
Highlights of Friday's news conference included:
• Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin says this is not a cold case “nor has it ever been.”
• Lt. Col. Timothy Lyon, who heads Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, gave an investigative summary. Lyon says, “We have specific individuals we are interested in pursuing” and that there are people in Montgomery County who know what happened.
• Lyon says a new website will feature info on case and will be a place to receive online tips: https://vspunsolved.com. State police also have a tipline at 540-375-9589. As of Friday midday, the new website was not working.
• Childs’ parents spoke, thanking investigators for efforts over the years and saying they are glad a new task force has formed. They recall their daughter as a caring person, known by the nickname “Smiley” from a young age. She met David in church youth group at age 14. Heidi Childs was home-schooled and began working on college material at age 16. Laura Childs, her voice breaking, described all the family events that her daughter missed.
“What we do know is that Heidi and David are in heaven,” Laura Childs said.
• Metzler’s parents also recalled the family events their son missed. “We have lived these last 10 years with lost dreams ... Our family will never be whole,” Susan Metzler said.
The parents pleaded for someone to come forward with information.
Keith Metzler said that “still sometimes it’s hard to believe” that his son and Heidi Childs were shot “with a high-powered rifle at point-blank range.” It’s hard to believe “a cold-hearted, merciless murderer is walking around, maybe quite close to here,” he said.
• FBI is adding $28,000 to the reward for info leading to arrest to bring total reward to $100,000.