A pipeline protester convicted of disorderly conduct after scuffling with a state police officer in the Montgomery County courthouse ended his appeal Monday with an agreement to accept a $250 fine and a suspended jail sentence.
Jammie Dewayne Hale, 47, of Pembroke, was charged in November after attending a hearing for another protester who was found guilty of assaulting pipeline workers by throwing water on them. Outside the hearing, Hale confronted Virginia State Police Special Agent W.S. Mitchell, a witness in the other protester’s case. Words were exchanged and Hale ended up on the floor in handcuffs.
At Hale’s February trial in the county’s General District Court, witnesses gave different accounts of how the altercation developed but said it seemed to begin just outside the courtroom and continued as the men walked down the hall.
Testifying in February, Mitchell said Hale followed him, swore at him, and got in front of him to block the door to a bathroom.
Two defense witnesses said Mitchell seemed more aggressive than Hale. Hale did not testify in February but after being found guilty, spoke out loudly to deny being disorderly and said he had been assaulted.
In February, Hale was sentenced to 30 days in jail but was allowed to remain free while he appealed.
At Monday’s hearing in Circuit Court, Hale entered a no-contest plea and again was found guilty of the disorderly conduct charge.
In an agreement that defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg worked out with prosecutors, Hale was fined $250 and sentenced to 30 days in jail. Judge Robert Turk then suspended the entire jail term.