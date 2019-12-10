Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday in a residential area near Hurt Park, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The injuries of the victims, both adult men, did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said. One man was taken to the hospital. The other declined to go.

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Westview Avenue Southwest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with the phrase "RoanokePD" to ensure proper delivery. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

