CHRISTIANSBURG — Brandon Michael Keister said Tuesday that he was ready to change his life – and that to get away from the drug use that had surrounded him, he was ready to avoid even his parents, who were arrested with him last year in Montgomery County’s Operation Crankdown methamphetamine case.
Instead, Keister said, he planned to focus on other family ties.
“I’d like to go home so I can take care of my granny and look after my daughter,” the Blacksburg 32-year-old said during a sentencing hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court.
Judge Robert Turk listened to Keister’s testimony about the GED and parenting classes taken during more than 13 months spent in jail since his arrest, the Alcoholics Anonymous meetings he’d attended behind bars while waiting for a Narcotics Anonymous group to launch, and his plans to seek professional counseling immediately after his release. Relatives described the drug use that Keister grew up amid and how he’d most recently lived with his uncle and grandmother near Blacksburg, and was needed there to help with repairs to their home and with the care of his grandmother, who now is receiving hospice care.
“He’s going to have me as a boss,” said Keister’s uncle Darrell Long. “And I’m going to keep him straight. He’s not going to be able to get into anything else.”
Turk said that he had planned to give Keister three years or more to serve but was impressed by what he heard. Having found Keister guilty of conspiring to distribute meth — a charge he pleaded guilty to last month — Turk imposed a sentence of 10 years in prison, to be suspended after Keister served a total of 22 months. He will get credit for the 13½ months that he already has served, the judge said.
Incarceration will be followed by five years of probation and a required six-month suspension of driving privileges, Turk said.
The judge said that he was impressed by Keister’s plans for a new life. “Stick with them, you’ll be fine,” Turk said.
Keister was among 22 people charged as part of Operation Crankdown, a roundup that began with investigators unraveling a meth pipeline that brought the drug from Georgia to Blacksburg.
Among those charged were Keister’s parents, Thelma Renee Keister, 47, of Blacksburg, who has a jury trial scheduled for next month, and Ronald Michael “Boo” Keister, 54, also of Blacksburg, who pleaded guilty in March to two drug charges and was sentenced to serve a year and a month.
Brandon Keister pleaded guilty last month in an agreement that dropped other charges but contained no recommendation on sentencing.
On Tuesday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz said that Keister assisted investigators and qualified for the “safety valve” provision of Virginia law that would remove a mandatory five-year sentence for his charge. Wolz said Keister seemed to be making a turnaround and recommended a term of two to three years to serve, plus probation.
Defense attorney Lance Hale of Roanoke said that Keister was trying to move past a life of addiction.
On the witness stand, Keister agreed and said he had a basic goal: “Change everything,” Keister said.
Besides Thelma Keister, one other Operation Crankdown defendant, Renee Woolwine Buckland, 56, of Pembroke, remains to be tried. She has two trials on separate charges scheduled for next month. Two other defendants, Michael Thomas “Possum” Dowdy, 53, of Salem, and Terry Wayne Miller, 56, of Giles County, were convicted and have sentencing hearings set for January.