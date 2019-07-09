Two men were shot during a fight that escalated Monday evening in Roanoke, police said.
Officers went to the 4100 block of High Acres Road Northwest about 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.
They found two men, who were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
Police said a group had gathered in the area. Two men began to argue, then they fought. Shots rang out.
When asked if the two men shot each other, Cline said, “That is a part of the ongoing investigation.”
Nobody has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD”.