Two men were shot during a fight that escalated Monday evening in Roanoke, police said.

Officers went to the 4100 block of High Acres Road Northwest about 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.

They found two men, who were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police said a group had gathered in the area. Two men began to argue, then they fought. Shots rang out.

When asked if the two men shot each other, Cline said, “That is a part of the ongoing investigation.”

Nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD”.

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

