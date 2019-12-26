Two men were injured early Thursday morning after a report of gunshots fired at a Salem home.
The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cliffview Drive, according to a release from the Salem Police Department.
By the time police arrived, the victims had already gone to local hospitals.
One man went to LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, where he was treated and released, according to police. The second was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was also treated and released.
No one else was injured.
Police said no one had been arrested by noon Thursday as their investigation continued.