The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on the night of April 10.
The man walked into a hospital for treatment of a wound that was not life-threatening, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to speak with him there about 11:30 p.m., according to a search warrant.
Officers found cartridge casings on Forest Park Boulevard near Melrose Avenue, according to the warrant.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.
This was the second shooting reported in Roanoke that day. Gunfire that broke out about 12:15 a.m. on Chapman Avenue killed a young boy and left a man wounded.
A police spokeswoman said Tuesday there was no indication that the two cases are connected. The incidents are being investigated as separate offenses at this time.