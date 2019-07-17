A man serving time for armed robbery walked away from an inmate work crew in Roanoke County on Wednesday morning.
Police told residents in the 5200 block of Hollins Road to shelter in place while officials searched the area for about two hours.
David Adam McFall, 34, left a Roanoke County sheriff's work crew about 11:30 a.m., according to Roanoke County police.
He was recaptured at about 1:45 p.m. a couple of miles away in a northeast Roanoke neighborhood.
McFall wasn't armed when he escaped, police said.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue used three drones to aid in the search.