A man shot by Roanoke police Wednesday has died, state police said.
Chase Andrew Austin, 28, of Vinton died after an officer shot him near the Krispy Kreme in northwest Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.
Police had been called to the doughnut shop for a trespassing incident.
State police say a man at the scene "became confrontational and produced a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the officer."
A Roanoke officer fired his gun, hitting the man, who ran off but was captured nearby, police said.
Austin was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. State police initially had described the man's injuries as serious but recoverable.
The Roanoke officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, and has not been identified.
State police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, per city policy.
State police said that at the time of the shooting, Austin was wanted on several charges and was in possession of a gun reported stolen from a vehicle in Roanoke.