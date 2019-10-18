A Roanoke prosecutor on Friday called a bizarre and brutal malicious wounding from last year "a homicide case where the victim survived."
The woman at the center of it was beaten about the head and face with a table leg, then abandoned, unconscious, in the middle of the day on a vacant patch of land at 11th Street and Gregory Avenue.
At his sentencing Friday, the man convicted in the attack, Jesse Patrick Lloyd, was ordered to serve 12 years in prison for the assault.
The victim, Pamela Gorham, was found March 29, 2018, lying in some weeds in a mostly industrial section near Orange Avenue. She was unconscious and bleeding from a deep wound to her head, and the man who discovered her — who at the time was using a heavy Bush Hog mower to cut grass — saw her injuries and initially feared he had accidentally hurt her himself.
In fact, prosecutors said, he likely saved her life.
"Had the worker not found her, there's no question she would've laid there and died," Roanoke assistant prosecutor John McNeil said in court.
Lloyd, 32, was arrested April 9, 2018, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. This spring, he pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of malicious wounding.
Gorham testified Friday and said doctors had to open her skull to relieve pressure on her brain. Her eye socket was severely injured and plates were installed in her face. She suffers from nerve damage, vertigo, anxiety and depression, she said.
"When you look in the mirror, do you still see the same face as before?" McNeil asked.
"No," Gorham told him.
Defense attorney Drew Givens called Lloyd's mother, Carol Pacetti, to testify and she recounted his troubled childhood, which she said worsened when he started drinking at 14. His problems increased as he grew, and he now has at least 10 criminal convictions related to alcohol.
"There's nothing to sugar coat, sir," Pacetti told Givens. "These are the choices he made. And he left us behind."
While Lloyd's actions could not be excused, Givens said "what happened last March is not the sort of thing that happens in a vacuum."
Although prosecutors requested a 10-year prison term — a limit set as part of Lloyd's plea agreement — Judge William Broadhurst exceeded that, as well as sentencing guidelines, by giving him 20 years, to be suspended after he serves 12.
"This is probably as brutal an attack as I have seen in some time," Broadhurst told Lloyd. "It's absolutely indefensible."
Prosecutors have said witnesses told police they saw a maroon SUV driving erratically near where the victim was found. Investigators were able to use that description to find security footage at a nearby convenience store that showed Gorham getting into a Hyundai Santa Fe, which was eventually linked to Lloyd.