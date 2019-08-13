FINCASTLE — Matthew Taylor Green pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting one friend and trying to shoot another in Troutville last summer.
Green entered into a plea agreement to one count of malicious wounding, one of attempted malicious wounding, and one of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The 22-year-old will be sentenced in November in Botetourt County Circuit Court.
Botetourt County sheriff’s deputies arrested Green on July 10, 2018. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Tucker Road in Troutville that evening after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and yelling.
Several deputies were at the bottom of Green’s driveway when they heard gunshots from the house. They approached the house as a man was running out and said someone had been stabbed. They found Jacob Hale, who was living at the residence, bleeding from a leg wound. Hale’s girlfriend, who was not named, told them she also had been shot.
Deputies had visited the same house earlier that day when neighbors reported hearing gunshots. They spoke with Hale and his girlfriend, who showed them the weapons. Deputies determined they were legal firearms and left until they were called back that night, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said.
The altercation involved three men. It started when Green was searching for a gun. Green fought with Hale and told him to leave the house. Tyler Lanse Tatum-Wheetley, who also was living in the house, followed Hale and recorded a video of him on his cellphone, which Alexander described as him taunting Hale.
Hale went back into the house and tried to punch Tatum-Wheetley, who then stabbed Hale, Alexander said. Hale needed about a dozen stitches.
Hale, his girlfriend and Tatum-Wheetley continued to fight in the kitchen. Green came in, yelled at them to stop and fired two shots. One shot struck Hale’s girlfriend in the shoulder and fractured a bone and two ribs.
Green admitted to deputies he had shot both Hale and Hale's girlfriend, but doctors found later that Hale had never been hit by any bullets. His only injuries were stab wounds from Tatum-Wheetley.
Tatum-Wheetley pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in November and was given a five-year suspended sentence and about 200 hours of community service to complete.