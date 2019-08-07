One of four alleged Roanoke gang members awaiting trial on racketeering charges pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Chauncey Dion Levesy struck an agreement with federal prosecutors that capped his maximum time behind bars at 20 years. He was returned to jail to await sentencing next year.
In September 2018, a grand jury charged Levesy, Sean Denzel Guerrant, Demonte Rashod Mack and Trayvone Raycron Kasey with responsibility for a series of violent acts and drug crimes. Levesy pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski to conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.
Urbanski postponed Levesy’s sentencing on those two counts until after a trial planned for his three co-defendants beginning Oct. 13, 2020. The three men have pleaded not guilty and are being held in custody.
The trial, expected to last four weeks, will focus on an alleged violent street gang in northwest Roanoke. The indictment accused Kasey of killing someone with the initials M.G., whom authorities have identified as Markel Trevon Girty, 23, who was killed Feb. 9, 2018. Kasey and Mack are accused of killing N.L., whom authorities have identified as Nickalas Lee, 17, who was shot to death June 15, 2017.
Levesy signed a written summary of key events to indicate its truth. The statement said Guerrant had ordered Lee to commit a killing the day before Lee died. Levesy helped plan the attack “to maintain and increase his position in the Rollin’ 30s,” the statement said. The target, identified as D.F., survived the incident, which took place at a Roanoke apartment complex, but Lee died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the center of his back fired by Mack, the statement said.
Prosecutors said this week they had not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Mack and Kasey if either is convicted. Levesy did not face the death penalty, nor does Guerrant.