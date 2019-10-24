A Montgomery County man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting another man with a machete — but with the handle, not the blade, the county sheriff’s office reported Thursday.
Tommy Douglas Hilton Sr., 53, of Pilot, was charged with unlawful wounding after an incident in the 900 block of Jennelle Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, officers were summoned by a 6:34 p.m. call that a man had been hit in the head with a machete.
The altercation came when a 57-year-old man told Hilton to leave his property, the news release said. Hilton allegedly hit the other man with the machete handle, then left. He was arrested about two hours later near Givens Lane in Blacksburg.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the 57-year-old man who Hilton is accused of striking.
Hilton was held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail, the news release said.