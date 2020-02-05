A judge supported a jury's recommendation Wednesday and sentenced a Roanoke man to serve 2½ years in prison for stabbing a woman last year.
Testimony presented during a daylong trial in November established that the defendant, Labronze Markeith Young, had been at a May 18 party at a Hunt Avenue apartment when a scuffle ensued. A small mob chased Young upstairs to a second-floor unit, where his girlfriend and their child lived. After the group pounded on the door repeatedly, Young reached out into the corridor with a large carving knife and stuck the blade into the chest of 23-year-old Jasmine Thompson.
Thompson's wound initially did not seem critical, but it was later discovered that her heart had been punctured. She had surgery, spent about a week in the hospital and recovered.
Young was charged with attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding, but after a few hours of deliberation, jurors found him guilty only on a reduced count of unlawful wounding.
Although Young did not testify during his trial, on Wednesday he read a statement in court in which he likened the incident to a home invasion, claimed that the others had also been armed, and argued that he had acted in self-defense.
"The verdict is supported by the evidence," Judge William Broadhurst told him, and also ordered him to be on probation for six months after his release.
Young has been held in jail since he was arrested that night and so has already served about nine months of his term.