A man who died after exchanging gunfire with Botetourt County deputies last Friday has been identified as a Florida resident, according to the Virginia State Police.
Robert Harman Sword, 46, of Orlando died after an altercation with authorities in a remote part of Buchanan around the 2800 block of North Creek Road, officials said.
The state police are conducting an independent investigation into the events in keeping with the policies of the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the commonwealth’s attorney for review.
The chain of events that led up to the officer-involved shooting started shortly after 10 a.m. Friday when deputies were dispatched for a suspicious vehicle call, according to a timeline provided by the state police.
The first deputy to arrive found a vehicle abandoned in a ditch and a campsite nearby. Just beyond the campsite, he encountered a man who drew a gun and shot at him. The deputy, who wasn’t injured, returned fire and the man fled into the woods.
An intensive search of the area was launched, and authorities found the man. During this second contact, a deputy fired at him.
State investigators haven’t detailed what led up the second round of gunfire. Sword was treated at the scene by EMS responders but died of his injuries.
The cause of death was found to be gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The two deputies, in keeping with department policy, are on administrative leave pending the results of the outside review.