A Roanoke man was killed early Saturday as the result of a shooting at a home on Gandy Drive Northwest.

Just after midnight, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Gandy.

Found was Nasion Brewer, 25, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Roanoke police news release.

Brewer was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later, according to the release.

A confrontation led to the shooting, according to the release. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. Police can also be texted at 274637; please begin a text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent.

Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

