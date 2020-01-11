A Roanoke man was killed early Saturday as the result of a shooting at a home on Gandy Drive Northwest.
Just after midnight, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Gandy.
Found was Nasion Brewer, 25, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Roanoke police news release.
Brewer was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later, according to the release.
A confrontation led to the shooting, according to the release. There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. Police can also be texted at 274637; please begin a text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent.
Calls and texts can remain anonymous.