A Mexican man pleaded guilty Tuesday to entering the country illegally and smuggling seven people in a sport utility vehicle that was stopped by police in Christiansburg.
Eliezer Ramos-Arriola, 28, will be sentenced later in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.
Although it is not unusual for federal officials in Southwest Virginia to bring illegal entry charges, cases of human smuggling are more rare.
On April 4, Ramos-Arriola was driving on Interstate 81 when authorities pulled his vehicle over for having an obstructed license plate.
Six adult men and a 14-year-old girl from Mexico and Honduras — none of them authorized to be in the United States — were found in the SUV.
According to court documents, Ramos-Arriola is a citizen of Mexico who was deported from El Paso, Texas, in April 2018. He was able to re-enter the country with the help of a smuggling service for several thousand dollars.
As part of an agreement with the service, he agreed to pick up seven passengers in Phoenix and drive them across the country, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen.
The 14-year-old girl planned to join her mother in Virginia. The other six passengers were headed to Pennsylvania to reunite with their families.
Ramos-Arriola was given $600 by the smuggling service for gas and food for his passengers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. At least three of the passengers have been charged with federal offenses, a spokesman said.
After his guilty plea, Ramos-Arriola was returned to jail to await a sentencing hearing, at which time he will face up to seven years in prison. After his term is completed, authorities are expected to restart his deportation process.
“Human smuggling — especially when it involves unaccompanied children — is a serious federal crime,” Cullen said. Efforts to reach Ramos-Arriola’s attorney were unsuccessful.