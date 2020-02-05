The criminal trial for a man accused last year of gunning down a Roanoke teenager has hit a second delay of several months.
Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and two firearms offenses, stemming from the fatal springtime shooting of 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo.
The case initially was set for a three-day jury trial last fall but was bumped to Feb. 11.
On Wednesday, lawyers on both sides made a joint request to have the case continued until July 14, when it is now scheduled to extend across four days.
Defense attorney Suzanne Moushegian in court said there were "a multitude of reasons" for the delay — which were discussed in the judge's chambers, prior to the hearing — but that the primary one was to allow both her and the prosecutors to continue obtaining and reviewing discovery materials. That was also the reason cited for the delay in October, when Glenn first waived his right to a speedy trial.
Last year, Moushegian subpoenaed Glenn’s records from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, dating back to his birth in 1998, court filings show. In January, she requested medical information on the victim, Polumbo, from Roanoke Memorial and LewisGale Medical Center from May 1 through May 31.
That's the day Glenn is accused of shooting and killing Polumbo during what witnesses have said was a $300 marijuana deal on the front porch of Polumbo’s home on Denniston Avenue.
Glenn was arrested June 11 and has since been held without bond.