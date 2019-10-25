A Radford man was arrested after a car crashed into a Moe's Southwest Grill.
Radford police responded to a report of a car crash in the 300 block of Tyler Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a car had struck the building and left the scene, according to a news release.
No one was injured or in the restaurant at the time of the crash.
Police said they located the driver and vehicle on the 500 block of Fairfax Street.
Rodrigo Ernesto Cordova Dominguez, 21, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the release. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.