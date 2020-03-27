A man fired a gun toward Botetourt County sheriff’s deputies Friday and spurred an extensive manhunt in a remote part of the Apple Orchard Falls area around the national forest, according to Sheriff Matt Ward.
Ward, in a statement shared on Facebook Live by WDBJ (Channel 7), said deputies were dispatched about 10:12 a.m. for a suspicious person call.
Deputies found a man in the area who fired a gun toward them, Ward said. One deputy also fired in the exchange. No law enforcement officers were injured.
The man was caught later that day after an intensive search of the area that included the use of drones and K9s, and assistance from the Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals Service.
Ward said the man was injured when he was found and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The nature and severity of his injuries wasn’t immediately specified.
The sheriff said he didn’t know what prompted the suspicious person call. Authorities discovered a vehicle in a ditch when they arrived at the scene and a type of pull-cart left in the road.
The first deputy to arrive said the man appeared to be suffering from some kind of ailment.
In keeping with department protocol, the deputy who fired his gun will be put on administrative leave while Virginia State Police conduct an independent review of the events.
Additional information likely will have to come from state authorities, Ward said. A state police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a media inquiry.
Ward thanked all agencies for their help in the search and said he was grateful the incident was resolved with no loss of life.