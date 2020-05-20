A Christiansburg man has been arrested in a fatal shooting of his wife on Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies went to a home in the 1400 block of Red Hawk Run about 8:47 p.m. in response to a 911 call, the office said Wednesday in a news release.
Michelle L. Tompkins, 51, had multiple gun shot wounds, deputies say. Riner Rescue Squad members took her to the New River Valley Medical Center where she died shortly thereafter, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested her husband, Gerard P. Tompkins, 58, of Christiansburg and charged him with second degree murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.
The sheriff's office says the investigation continues, and that no other information would be available.