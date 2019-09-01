The man accused of shooting and killing a Roanoke teenager last spring now faces four felonies, including an upgraded murder charge, and he has a trial date set for the middle of next month.
The case began at a July 11 preliminary hearing in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where a judge certified a second-degree murder charge against Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, 20.
Glenn is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo on May 31. The hearing took place in juvenile court because of Polumbo’s age.
At Roanoke’s most recent grand jury session, a couple of weeks after the hearing, prosecutors successfully sought direct indictments on four new charges: first-degree murder in Polumbo’s death, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.
Glenn is now due to face those offenses at a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin Oct. 15.
Neither the prosecutor nor Glenn’s attorney returned calls for comment Friday. It remains unclear what circumstances prompted the increase to first-degree murder, or the addition of the attempted armed robbery charge.
Roanoke police have released very little information about the case, but some allegations were revealed at the July hearing.
Two prosecution witnesses claimed that Glenn’s and Polumbo’s paths had fatally crossed because of a minor drug deal.
Polumbo’s friend Dylan Keith, 18, testified that he was at Polumbo’s house on Denniston Avenue when a man arrived on the front porch, reportedly to sell Polumbo 2 ounces of marijuana for about $300.
Keith said that after some discussion, the dealer drew a gun and shot Polumbo.
He testified he was “pretty certain” that Glenn was the gunman, and while he also acknowledged that his own 9 mm handgun was hidden within close reach that night, he denied a defense attorney’s suggestion that either he or Polumbo had made any moves to provoke an attack.
Glenn was arrested at a home on Pinewood Drive Northwest about a week and a half after the shooting. He is being held without bail in the Roanoke City Jail.
Polumbo was a student at Patrick Henry High School and was about to turn 17. He died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the medical examiner’s office.
His death marked the fifth of 10 reported homicides in Roanoke this year.