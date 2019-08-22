A midday fire that swept through a Salem convenience store almost two years ago was started, police have said, by a man who walked into the building with a can and poured gasoline on the floor as he passed from an entrance on one side of the business to an exit on the other.
The man then ignited the spilled fuel and fled, police said.
The Nov. 27, 2017, blaze that resulted sent several employees scrambling outside. Although no one was injured, within 15 minutes flames had destroyed the 7-Eleven/Liberty gas station on East Main Street. About 30 emergency crew members from Salem and Roanoke were called to put out the fire.
Jackie William Vasher, 35, of Roanoke was charged with arson and multiple counts of attempted malicious injury by fire.
On Thursday in Salem Circuit Court, Vasher was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity, following an ordered psychiatric evaluation that was completed in July.
Vasher will now undergo additional treatment at a facility outside the area, according to Salem Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Pollard. He will be evaluated for 45 days to determine whether he requires commitment, an issue that will be taken up at a hearing later this year.
If commitment is recommended, Vasher will then be subject to annual reviews.
Pollard said Vasher was taken into custody not far from the fire and said that during his arrest, Vasher spoke to police about being a subject in Project MKUltra, a covert, experimental CIA operation that was conducted from the 1950s to the 1970s.
One day before the fire, Vasher posted to his Facebook account a series of selfie videos, one of which appears to have been shot outside the East Main 7-Eleven. In another recording, he claims he has been targeted by MKUltra, and by the police while panhandling, and he describes several technology-based government conspiracy theories.