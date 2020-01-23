FLOYD — A drunken fight between roommates ended with a town man being wounded with a machete, according to court documents.
Search warrants filed by investigators with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office described how a late-night argument earlier this month turned into a melee between two men who shared a residence in downtown Floyd, and who worked together next door at the El Charro restaurant. Some of the events were witnessed by a third roommate, who also worked at the restaurant – and who told officers he saw one man chopping with a machete at the closed bedroom door of the other, search warrants said.
The third roommate ran to El Charro to use a phone to call the man being attacked and tell him to climb out the mobile home's window to escape, the investigator's account said.
Rogello Mendez, also identified in court records as Rogello Mendez-Ramirez, faces two charges of malicious wounding and is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 27 in Floyd County General District Court.
Defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg declined Thursday to comment on Mendez' case. Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom said that the victim, Absolon Ical Yuja, sustained a serious cut and was hospitalized for several days but has been released.
The charges stem from a fight that Mendez, 34, had with Yuja, his roommate and co-worker, search warrants said. The third roommate, Lalo Humildad, also an El Charro employee, told investigators that on Jan. 5, Mendez and Yuja began arguing after they got home from work at about 10 p.m. Mendez and Yuja were drinking heavily, Humildad told investigators.
Humildad said that he saw Mendez hitting Yuja's closed bedroom door with a machete and ran to El Charro, where he called his bosses, then called Yuja, search warrants said. Humildad told Yuja to escape through a window and get help for his injuries.
The search warrants did not say if Yuja used the window to get out of the residence but said first responders found him near the intersection of Main Street and Virginia 8. Yuja had a severe laceration to his head and said that he had been wounded by Mendez, search warrants said.
Officers went to the mobile home that the men shared, less than a block from where Yuja was found, and approached the front and back doors. Through the back door's window, Capt. B. Garman of the sheriff's office could see damage to the rear bedroom door and "heavy blood pooling" in the hallway near the door, search warrants said.
The back door was unlocked, search warrants said. After knocking and announcing themselves several times, officers entered the residence and found Mendez face down on a bed in the living room, search warrants said.
Taken to the sheriff's office, Mendez waived his Miranda rights and told investigators what he could recall about the fight, search warrants said.
Mendez said that he and Yuja were drinking and arguing, and that when Yuja called him a "bitch," he responded by hitting Yuja with a machete, search warrants said. Mendez said he could not remember more details because of his alcohol consumption, search warrants said.
Mendez was "very contrite, apologetic and respectful" during his questioning, search warrants noted.
Officers took DNA swabs from Mendez and from the mobile home, and collected a machete, two knives, three cell phones, and Mendez' clothing.