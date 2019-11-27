A Lexington woman was killed Wednesday when her pickup veered off the road and overturned, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Virginia 60, near Steelhouse Drive, in Rockbridge County, officials said.
Susan Jane Charlton, 60, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 pickup eastbound when the truck ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned several times, authorities reported.
Charlton was killed in the crash. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time. The investigation into the wreck remained ongoing Wednesday night.