Airport police seized a loaded handgun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Monday and cited a Lexington man on a weapons charge.
It's the second time this year that officers with the Transportation Security Administration have spotted a gun at the airport, according to a news release from the agency.
The .32-caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets in the man's carry-on bag, the agency said.
An airport spokesman declined to identify the man, citing the active police investigation.
Passengers can travel with firearms only if they're packed properly in checked baggage.
Last year, law enforcement found six guns at the airport checkpoint.
A federal Freedom of Information Act request, filed by The Roanoke Times in November and seeking citations and penalties against the nine people stopped in Roanoke over the past two years, has not yet been fulfilled.