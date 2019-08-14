Christopher Lashay King and Cordero Oliver were the two men fighting on a Friday night last fall, tussling on the sidewalk out in front of an 11th Street convenience store in northwest Roanoke.
But after a brief volley of anger passed between them, it was instead an acquaintance on the margins, 24-year-old Travon Lee, who was stabbed in the chest, whose heart and aorta were punctured by a pocket knife, and who was declared dead a few minutes before 11 p.m. on Oct. 12.
And on Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, after a two-day trial, it was King, 35, who was found guilty by a judge on a reduced count of second-degree murder in Lee’s death.
King now faces between five and 40 years on the charge and is due to be sentenced Dec. 12.
The prosecution’s evidence was compelling: Security video captured the fight and the stabbing, and King was interviewed on camera by police the following day — first denying he stabbed Lee, then, when shown pictures of himself with a knife in hand, coming clean to the attack. He also admitted to detectives that he got rid of both his folding blade and the clothing he’d worn. Those have never been recovered.
Oliver testified for the commonwealth and claimed that he and Lee had been targeted for abuse by King and others in the neighborhood from that afternoon up until the fight erupted.
Witnesses for the defense, meanwhile, included a half-dozen friends of King’s who were at the scene that night and who uniformly said Oliver and Lee were among the initial aggressors.
Indeed, in the silent recording of the fight, Oliver throws the first punch at King and misses. King quickly responds with a retaliatory but unsuccessful slash of his knife; he then pursues Oliver toward where Lee stands and the fatal blow comes soon after.
“I was really trying to protect myself,” King said in his testimony, which lasted well over an hour. “My intentions never was to hurt. ... All my defenses was up at that moment in time.”
It’s still unclear exactly what prompted the scuffle. Statements during the trial suggested multiple motives, from a simple street corner show of disrespect to a family dispute to a clash between opposing gangs.
In her closing arguments, assistant prosecutor Courtney Turner pointed to King’s attempts to mislead police, to his choice to brandish a knife and to the actions shown in the video, particularly his decision not to retreat.
“You can’t go looking for a fight and then claim self-defense,” Turner said.
Defense attorney Richard West also referenced the video, noting that King was far smaller than his opponent, who attacked first.
“He reacted as he saw the threat,” West said. “It wasn’t based on malice. It was based on desperation.”
In delivering his guilty verdict, Judge William Broadhurst said he felt the evidence established neither malice nor premeditation on King’s part, but he also didn’t believe that King acted in self-defense.
“It bears observation that it wasn’t until Mr. Oliver attacked the defendant, as the defendant was walking away, that the price of poker went up,” Broadhurst said, but he agreed that King did not back down when he could have.
“The defendant brings himself back into the range of people he claims that he’s afraid of,” the judge said. “At that point, he’s the only one that’s exhibited anything resembling a deadly weapon.”