A juvenile male suffered what Roanoke police called a "critical gunshot wound" early Saturday near Valley View Mall.
Police were notified of shots fired shortly after 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Valley View Boulevard.
The youth, who was not identified by name or age, was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
No one has been charged, as an investigation continues.
Shortly before the incident, Roanoke police learned of second shooting that they said was unrelated.
A man arrived at the Roanoke Memorial emergency room with serious gunshot wounds just before 3 a.m., police said.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest, according to a preliminary investigation.
No one has been charged. The man was not identified.
Police urged anyone with information about either incident to call 540-344-8500 or to text them at 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD." All tips will remain anonymous.