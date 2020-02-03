Gunfire struck a house and a vehicle early Monday morning in east Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.
No one was injured by the shots reported around 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of Springfield Avenue, off Electric Road, officials said.
Authorities responding to the scene found several spent cartridge casings in the road. One round was found to have hit a residence, and another hit a vehicle. The house was occupied at the time but no one was hurt, officials said. The vehicle was empty.
A juvenile was arrested later Monday and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm in city limits, underage possession of a handgun, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, damaged property and providing false identification to police.
The juvenile, who lives in Roanoke, is being held at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.
No additional information was immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.