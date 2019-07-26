LYNCHBURG — A federal jury on Friday found the former head nurse of the Rockbridge Regional Jail guilty of falsifying an incident report relating to an inmate’s medical care, but not guilty of a companion charge.
Gary Andrew Hassler, 59, faced a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg on two charges of falsifying a document with the intent to impede, obstruct or influence an investigation of the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Sentencing on the single guilty verdict is set for Oct. 17.
The jail's former superintendent, John Higgins, was indicted at the same time as Hassler in August. Higgins is charged with violating the civil rights of inmates by failing to protect them from physical abuse and failing to provide medical treatment. A superseding indictment issued in June added 15 more charges of mail fraud alleging Higgins had accepted bribes from inmates’ families and the jail’s medical supplier.
Higgins, who sits on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors, faces 21 charges total. His trial is currently set for December.
