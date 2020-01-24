RADFORD — A secured bond for the release of a dentist facing multiple gun- and drug-related charges was raised from $10,000 to $25,000 Friday.
The new bond amount was among the conditions Judge Joey Showalter imposed on Matthew Scott Mower, 40, following a bond appeal hearing in Circuit Court. Showalter also told Mower to surrender his driver’s license and to keep no firearms at his Christiansburg home.
“They are to be turned in, removed,” Showalter said to Mower, who told the judge that he had hunting rifles.
Mower faces charges of distributing a Schedule I or II drug, possessing a gun while engaged in drug distribution, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and possessing a gun in public while intoxicated.
Mower’s initial bond was set last week, but he had to remain in jail at the time after city Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Annis said that his office would appeal. The prosecutor called Mower a flight risk, noting at the time that the charge of having a gun while engaged in drug distribution carries a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.
Annis, who asked that Mower stay behind bars pending a trial, described the dentist as a danger to himself on Friday, after the prosecutor recounted details of the arrest.
In response to questions from Annis, Mower said on Friday that he has a history of seizures that began when he was about 11 years old and that he has taken medication since. Mower said he has a drug addiction and that he has not received treatment for it.
Mower also said on Friday that he suffered an epileptic episode last week.
Mower was arrested on Jan. 10 following a 2:30 p.m. wreck at the intersection of Radford’s Rock Road and Tyler Avenue. A city police officer called to the crash found Mower sitting on a guard rail after apparently driving his pickup truck into the back of a Ford Mustang, according to an account Annis provided in court.
Although Mower told the officer that he was uninjured, his speech was slurred and he had poor balance, Annis previously said in court. Mower told the officer that he had the history of seizures and had taken tramadol, Zoloft and other medications that day, according to Annis’ account.
While the officer attempted to arrest him after conducting a sobriety field test, Mower would not put both hands behind his back to be handcuffed, Annis said. The officer, with the help of other officers who arrived at the scene, knocked Mower to the ground and used Tasers on him twice before finally taking him into custody, the prosecutor said.
A search of Mower’s vehicle led to the finding of two handguns and a set of brass knuckles, Annis said. Police also found a laptop, iPad two cell phones and a notebook listing dollar amounts and account codes for the Venmo digital payment system, the prosecutor said.
Mower also had a plastic bag in his pocket that contained 150 pills, Annis said. Mower told the officer that the bag held Ritalin and tramadol, that he had taken both, and that they were medications prescribed to him, Annis said.
On Friday, Annis said police found in the notebooks a reference to a flip cell phone that was described as a “burner phone” and an address in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Mower, however, got the flip phone because he was worried about getting hacked during divorce proceedings, defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg said.
Mower’s mother, Vickie Mower, was called to the stand during Friday’s hearing. Vickie Mower, who lives in Utah, described her son as a “very good kid.”
“Yes, yes,” she said, in tears, and in response to Kellerman asking her if she will be committed to helping her son.
Kellerman said the past few years of Mower’s life have been tough.
“This is rock bottom for him, right? Nowhere to go but up?” Kellerman said to Mower’s mother, who responded with a yes.
Mower said on Friday that he hasn’t worked as a dentist since he sold his share of a Radford practice to his partners in March. He also said that he’s had no full-time employment since.
Mower has said that being in jail has prompted thoughts of starting a dental practice to serve inmates.