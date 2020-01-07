A driver involved in a fatal crash that happened last spring in Roanoke County has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court records and police.
Robert Author Smith, 18, of Roanoke County, was indicted last month and is currently scheduled to go to trial this summer, according to online records.
Roanoke County police said Smith was involved in a May 31 crash that killed an 18-year-old passenger.
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m., near Wipledale Avenue and Quail Hollow Circle, when a Ford F-150 pickup truck went out of control and veered off the road at a high speed, overturning as it crashed, officials said.
Aaron Chilson McNair, of Roanoke, had been riding in the bed of the pickup and was thrown from the vehicle when it flipped, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital but died later that day of his injuries.
Smith also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The police said at the time that charges were pending but their investigation was ongoing.
In December, according to online records, Smith was charged in a direct indictment with one count of reckless driving and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
His case has been tentatively slated for trial July 14.