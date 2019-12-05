A man was found with a gunshot wound outside a Roanoke home Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (540) 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Get breaking news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you