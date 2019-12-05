A man was found with a gunshot wound outside a Roanoke home Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (540) 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.