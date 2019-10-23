Two people were taken to the hospital after shootings in Roanoke Wednesday afternoon.
A man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive Southwest about 2 p.m., police said.
About 10 minutes later, a woman was reported with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Troutland Avenue Northwest, which is about seven minutes away by car.
Neither injury appears to be life-threatening, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not determined whether the shootings were related, she said.
Police markers in the parking lot of the Stratford Park Drive apartment complex indicated about 10 shell casings.
Anyone with information can contact police at 344-8500 or via text beginning with "RoanokePD" at 274637.