CHRISTIANSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Andrews Pollard resolved a drug charge Thursday with an agreement that resulted in a misdemeanor conviction and a $250 fine.
Pollard, 19, of Blacksburg, was charged with possessing marijuana after an Oct. 24 incident on Tech's campus. On Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Obenshain said they agreed that the charge should be amended to possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pollard then pleaded not guilty to the new charge, but admitted there was enough evidence for a conviction.
Judge Frederick King found Pollard guilty, then imposed the agreed-upon sentence of a $250 fine.
Pollard remains on Tech's football roster and has played since being charged. Tech's student-athlete code of conduct says anyone convicted of a misdemeanor charge could receive a punishment from the university ranging from a warning to probation or a suspension.
