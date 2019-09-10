The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office took a high school student into custody Monday after deputies discovered the student kept a hit list of classmates and teachers.
Deputies received a tip at 4 p.m. Monday that an Alleghany High School student attending the Rivermont School Alleghany Highlands, a therapeutic educational program in Covington, had created the list. The sheriff’s office took the student into custody and placed the student in a juvenile detention facility.
Criminal charges are pending, according to a news release posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office found the hit list, which included students from Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools and Rockbridge County Public Schools who are current or past students at the Rivermont School.
The list also included names of employees at the Rivermont School, a sheriff’s deputy and members of the suspect’s family.
Everyone who was on the list has been notified, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect did not hurt anyone and they are confident that it was an isolated incident, but they are increasing police presence at area schools Tuesday.