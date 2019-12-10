Gunshots were reported in a Roanoke neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
There were no known injuries when officers arrived but an active investigation was still ongoing, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Patton Avenue NW.
In addition to the gunfire, a vehicle crashed into two other parked vehicles, officials said. The occupants of the first vehicle appeared to have abandoned it and fled.
Officers said there is no threat to the general public. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.
Texts should begin with the phrase “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.