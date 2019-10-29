Gunshots were fired in a Radford neighborhood Tuesday night, according to a report received by the Radford City Police.
No injuries were reported, officials said. The gunfire was called in shortly before 8:30 p.m. around the 500 block of Fairfax Street.
A witness said a man approached a red Ford Fusion and begin firing before fleeing on foot. The car drove away, striking another parked vehicle as it did so, officials said.
The incident is under investigation. The gunman was described to authorities as a light-skinned black man who was around 5-feet, 10-inches tall and wearing a red jacket.
Investigators didn’t immediately expect any further information would be available for release Tuesday night.
Radford University, which sits a few blocks from the scene, issued an emergency alert notifying the campus of the situation shortly after it was reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at (540) 731-3624.