A former Radford University student accused in the January slaying of her roommate is expected to plead guilty in the case Monday, according to Radford's prosecutor.
Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting, 21, of Jeffersonton in Culpeper County, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of her roommate Alexa Cannon, 20, of Roanoke.
City Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak wrote in a news release Sunday that Cutting is expected to enter the plea to the charges she faces.
Contacted Sunday, Rehak said that at Monday’s hearing, he would present a plea agreement worked out with the defense. But he declined to say anything about what the agreement contains.
Virginia judges usually require that a victim – or in a murder case, relatives of a victim — approve a plea agreement in advance.
The classmates shared an off-campus apartment where, according to police statements and warrants, Cannon died on the morning of Jan. 24.
Search warrants said officers responding to a 911 call were met at the apartment’s door by Cutting, who was covered in blood and said she had killed Cannon.
Cutting's attorney, Blair Howard of Warrenton, has said “from our investigation, we believe there were significant mental issues with our client on the occasion of this very, very tragic event."
Beyond Howard’s comments about Cutting’s mental health, no motive for the slaying has been made public.
Attempts to reach Howard Sunday were unsuccessful.
Cannon, a psychology major, and Cutting, the president of the university’s Latino Student Alliance, had a friendship that predated their becoming roommates.
Search warrants filed in the case said that police found pills, grinders, and multiple smoking devices in Cutting’s bedroom and a brown, chalk-like substance in the apartment’s bar/kitchen area.
