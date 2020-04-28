A person of interest is being sought following a "suspicious death" Monday in Clifton Forge.
Kenneth C. Staples, 41, of LaGrange, Georgia, "is wanted for questioning in an ongoing suspicious death investigation in Clifton Forge," according to a post late Monday on the Virginia State Police's Facebook page.He is believed to be driving a white 2015 Ford F-150 Crew Cab with Alabama license plate: 43KM137," the post said.
In a news release posted late Monday night, the Clifton Forge Police Department said it conducted a well-being check about 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
"Officers spotted a male subject lying on the floor. They then made forcible entry into the dwelling and determined the male was deceased," the release said.
"The investigation has determined that there is no danger to the citizens of Clifton Forge," it said.
The Ford truck Staples is believed to be driving is reportedly stolen, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clifton Forge Police at (540) 965-1770, extension 1.