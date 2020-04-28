A Georgia man is in custody out-of-state following a "suspicious death" that occurred Monday in Clifton Forge.
Kenneth C. Staples, 41, was arrested about noon Tuesday by LaGrange, Georgia, police officers and Troupe County sheriff's deputies, and charged with grand larceny, according to a news release by Clifton Forge police. The update did not give details about the circumstances of Staples' arrest.
That announcement comes one day after Virginia State Police and Clifton Forge investigators reported that Staples was wanted for questioning in an ongoing suspicious death case and put out an alert on Staples, who is from LaGrange, Georgia. He was believed to be traveling in a stolen 2015 Ford F-150 Crew Cab, officials said.
Clifton Forge Police Department said it conducted a well-being check about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue, where they found a deceased male.
In a subsequent news release Tuesday, town police identified the victim in the case as William Brandon Wright, 41, of Clifton Forge.
Staples is now awaiting extradition back to Virginia and will be questioned locally, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clifton Forge Police at (540) 965-1770, extension 1.