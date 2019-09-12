Teenagers clutched blue balloons, hugged one other and gave tearful pleas: Stay in school. Stop beefing. Put the guns down.
Less than 24 hours before a candle-lit vigil at Staunton Park on Thursday night, a shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old who friends and family identified as Savion Scales.
Police said Thursday that nobody has been arrested in the shooting, which happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood.
Nearby officers heard gunshots and rushed to the scene near the intersection of 13th Street and Campbell Avenue Southwest, according to Lt. Michelle Vandergrift.
She said the victim was a passenger in a white car, which sat on 13th Street at the intersection with Patterson Avenue Southwest on Wednesday night.
The victim had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified Scales only as a “juvenile male” because state law generally forbids law enforcement from naming juvenile victims of homicides.
The medical examiner’s office said an autopsy was done Thursday on Scales but an official cause of death was not yet available.
Scales’ death marks the 11th homicide in Roanoke this year.
Nobody else was believed to be injured in the shooting, a police spokeswoman said.
On Thursday evening, friends of Scales wore T-shirts with his face on the front and on the back script with “RIP Spill,” a nickname for Scales.
“He always had your back,” said Alyssa Hobson-Henderson, 17, a cousin of Scales. “He always put others before him.”
Scales, she said, had just gotten out of the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center. Friends said he had been a senior at Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy at Oakland and had worked at a McDonald’s for a period of time.
Family remained in a state of shock at the vigil, which attracted dozens of well wishers.
“This wasn’t meant for him,” said Scales’ father, Antonio Fox. “I don’t know how I feel right now.”
As music blared from a car, a turtle found its way from the park onto the pavement, where a circle of tea candles spelled “LLJ” — Long Live Spill.
It crawled toward the vigil. People were amazed.
Scales, Hobson-Henderson said, always wanted a pet turtle.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637.
Staff writer Jeff Sturgeon contributed to this report.