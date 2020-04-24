Thursday's long police standoff in Franklin County ended with the arrest of a Wirtz man, the sheriff's office said Friday.
Clinton Wayne Wiseman, 28, was taken into custody at about 12:30 a.m., about 10 hours after he was reported to have barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The standoff led to the closing of Bonbrook Mill Road for a time Thursday.
The incident began when officers came to the house to serve a warrant, the sheriff's office said. Other details, such as charges against Wiseman, were not immediately available Friday morning.
The sheriff's office thanked Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and Franklin County Public Safety for help during the standoff.