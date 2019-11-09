Law enforcement officers are looking for a Franklin County man after a fatal shooting Saturday in Hardy.
Michael Alexander Brown, 22, of Hardy is a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide, a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Brown is described as 6 foot and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He owns a white 1976 Cadillac and had an address on Woodthrush Circle in Hardy, the news release said.
Anyone who meets Brown should use extreme caution and contact local law enforcement, the news release said.
The news release sent out Saturday night by Capt. Phillip Young did not say who was killed, only that it was a homeowner on Woodthrush Circle.
A relative of the deceased person called the sheriff’s office at about noon to report a shooting, the news release said. Officers found the person dead at the scene, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information about the killing or Brown’s whereabouts to contact Sgt. J.P. Nolen at (540) 483-6662.