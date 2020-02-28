A lengthy armed standoff at a Roanoke airport hotel has prompted a 10-year prison term for a Franklin County man.
Late last year, William Joseph Hatcher Kennedy, 42, of Union Hall entered Alford pleas to three felonies related to the incident. He was sentenced Friday in Roanoke Circuit Court. Numerous relatives and acquaintances came to court on his behalf.
Kennedy received 20 years, which will be suspended after seven, for attempted capital murder, plus another three years for using a firearm in that crime. He was also given 10 years in suspended time for maliciously discharging a gun. His Alford pleas acknowledged that enough evidence existed for a possible conviction, but they also allowed him to maintain his innocence. He will be on probation for 10 years after he gets out.
The three offenses stem from the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2018, when police responded to a report of a stolen trailer in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America Hotel on Frontage Road. They traced the trailer to a lodger in one of the rooms, Kennedy, but he refused to come out, warned them he was armed and was experiencing mental health issues, and reportedly threatened to harm himself.
A tactical team was brought in but negotiations stalled into the night and the next morning.
As the stalemate wore on, Kennedy made multiple requests to speak to a lawyer but, at that time he had not been charged with a crime and was not yet entitled to legal representation, a prosecutor has said.
At one point, police used chemical gas, a battering ram and a stun gun against Kennedy, but he fired a number of gunshots and they retreated. No one was injured.
About 8:30 a.m., officers used shotgun beanbags to subdue him and take him into custody. Small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the room.
In Virginia, attempted capital murder can bring up to life in prison, and discharging a firearm in a dwelling carries a maximum of 10 years. Using a gun to attempt murder carries a mandatory minimum term of three years.
Defense attorney Neil Horn said after the hearing that Kennedy had ongoing issues with alcohol and substance abuse, as well as bipolar disorder and clinical depression, but had overcome those and had received a master's degree in psychology in 2009.
"He had a specialized qualification in substance abuse treatment and therapy and he practiced for roughly 10 years" in Georgia, Horn said. "For almost a decade, he was successful, but within the last couple of years ... he had fallen back into his addiction."
Over the past year, Kennedy was also convicted of a string of lesser offenses in Botetourt and Franklin counties and in Salem. Those convictions brought him about another four years to serve.