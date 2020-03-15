A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a Franklin County man.
Deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Greenway Road in Glade Hill, according to a news release.
Jon-Matthew Sheffield, 35, had suffered a gunshot wound at that location. Sheffield was pronounced dead at the scene.
Franklin County Sheriff's Sgt. Megan Patterson said in the release that Sheffield's injuries occurred during an altercation.
"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," Patterson said, but the release did not name a suspect or say whether anyone has been arrested or charged.
The incident was still being investigated Sunday evening, according to Patterson's release.