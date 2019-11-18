Gunshots fired last year during a 14-hour hotel room standoff in northwest Roanoke will bring a Franklin County man at least three years in prison.
The incident began about 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Extended Stay America Hotel on Frontage Road, after police found a stolen trailer in the parking lot. Officers located the room the suspect had rented, but he refused to come out and warned them he was armed. Negotiations were unsuccessful and attempts to raid the room also failed — and apparently sparked the gunfire — but the man was taken into custody early the next morning.
Police charged William Joseph Hatcher Kennedy of Union Hall with two counts of attempted capital murder, two counts of using a firearm in attempted murder, and one count of discharging a gun in an occupied dwelling.
On Monday, Kennedy entered Alford pleas to single counts of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm and discharging a gun, and saw the other charges dropped. An Alford plea indicates that a defendant recognizes that there is enough evidence for a possible conviction but still maintains his innocence.
In Virginia, using a firearm to attempt murder carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years. Attempted capital murder can bring up to life in prison, and discharging a gun in a dwelling carries a maximum of 10 years.
Kennedy, 42, told police during the standoff that he was suffering from mental health issues, and at a hearing earlier this month he acknowledged telling police, “Before I let you all kill me, I’ll take my own life.”
That hearing also revealed that as the night wore on, Kennedy made multiple requests to speak to a lawyer but was told none was available. Prosecutors have said that he had not been charged with a crime at that point.
They also said Kennedy balked at solutions offered by negotiators, including the suggestion he end the deadlock by coming out of the hotel naked to assure the tactical team surrounding the room that he was not armed.
At one point, chemical gas was deployed to try to flush him out, then a battering ram was used to force open the door. Officers later hit Kennedy with a stun gun, a move captured by police body cameras, but Kennedy fired his gun before he could be contained and they retreated.
“He discharged what sounds like three shots,” Roanoke assistant prosecutor David Billingsley said Monday. “The shots were fired indiscriminately in the direction of the officers."
No one was hit by his gunfire and at about 8:30 a.m., officers used shotgun beanbags to subdue Kennedy and took him into custody.
“You’re extremely lucky,” Judge David Melesco told Kennedy. “I know a lot of jurisdictions where you would’ve been shot to death.”
Police seized from the room illegal drugs, including about 2½ grams of methamphetamine and a little less than a half-ounce of marijuana.
Kennedy’s sentencing is scheduled for March 3, and defense attorney Neil Horn asked that it be slated for more than an hour.
“He’s going to have considerable evidence to put on,” Horn said.
Over the past year, Kennedy has been convicted of a string of lesser offenses across three other jurisdictions.
In Franklin County he was found guilty of trespassing, destruction of property, forgery and breaking and entering, and he got an active term of a little less than two years to serve. In Botetourt County, he received a year and four months for larceny and burglary convictions, and in Salem, two counts of grand larceny — including the trailer theft that sparked the standoff — brought him just over a year in prison.