A Franklin County man facing a murder charge died from apparent natural causes in the custody of the regional jail.
John Robert Eames, 57, "began experiencing medical complications" while being treated by staff at the Western Virginia Regional Jail on Friday, the jail said in a statement Tuesday.
Eames was taken to the intensive care unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and died Saturday due to his "chronic medical conditions," according to the jail.
The medical examiner's office said Eames died of a heart attack.
He was charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 shooting death of Dillard Lawson Nolen. That case was scheduled for a jury trial in January.
Sheriff deputies found 80-year-old Nolen fatally shot in a Rocky Mount home after investigating a string of nearby crimes.
A car crash in Rocky Mount led to a carjacking, then a report that a gunman had shot at buildings and was threatening a woman's life in Glade Hill.
When deputies approached Eames in Glade Hill, he shot himself in the head.
Eames also faced charges in the carjacking, robbery of Nolen, and shooting.