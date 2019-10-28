The death of a man found off the side of a highway in Franklin County last week is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday.
The victim, who was reported missing Oct. 8, has been identified as Travis Wayne Pannell, 30, of Halifax, according an update from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Pannell was last seen Oct. 4 in Roanoke.
A 911 caller reported finding him off the road near Jubal Early Highway last Thursday afternoon.
Pannell was found dead with gunshot wounds, officials said. The medical examiner’s office classified the case as a homicide.
The sheriff’s office said Monday it doesn’t believe the surrounding community is in danger. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Nolen with the sheriff’s office at (540) 483-6662.