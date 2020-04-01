PULASKI — Travis William Doerzaph’s preliminary hearing proceeded with COVID-19 caution Wednesday – meaning that he was not physically present in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestric Relations Court, but attended by a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Doerzaph, 36, of Fairlawn, a former design manager at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, was arrested Jan. 9 on 20 counts of possessing child pornography and 20 counts of reproducing child pornography. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said in a January news release that the charges followed a tip from Bedford-based Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
He has been jailed since his arrest.
For Wednesday’s hearing, Doerzaph spoke through a large screen to Judge Lee Chitwood and attorneys involved in the case. In recent weeks, courts throughout the region have postponed cases and otherwise tried to reduce the number of people coming to courthouses.
That details of the new procedures still are being worked out was evident immediately.
Defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford said that Doerzaph wished to waive the preliminary, but Chitwood noted that waiving would require the defendant’s signature – and with Doerzaph in Dublin, he couldn’t sign.
That prompted a short pause as Turk and attorney Will Clemons, who acts as a prosecutor in some Pulaski County J&DR cases, made a quick phone call to another attorney who they said plans to handle Doerzaph’s defense after the case reaches Circuit Court.
A few minutes later, Turk said that instead of waiving the hearing, Doerzaph would stipulate that there was enough evidence to send his charges to a grand jury. Asked by Chitwood if he agreed, Doerzaph said that he did.
With that, the judge certified the charges to a grand jury, which will decide if there is sufficient evidence for Doerzaph to be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.